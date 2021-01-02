Left Menu
Development News Edition

China warns of retaliation for NYSE's delisting of companies

China said Saturday that it would take necessary countermeasures in response to the New York Stock Exchanges announcement that would delist three major Chinese telecoms, in the latest flare-up of tensions between Beijing and Washington.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:20 IST
China warns of retaliation for NYSE's delisting of companies

China said Saturday that it would take necessary countermeasures in response to the New York Stock Exchange's announcement that would delist three major Chinese telecoms, in the latest flare-up of tensions between Beijing and Washington. The stock exchange said Thursday that China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. would be delisted from the exchange, with trading of the companies to be suspended sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.

The move stems from an executive order President Donald Trump issued on Nov. 12 barring investment in publicly traded companies that the US government says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military. “China opposes the Americans from abusing national security by listing Chinese companies into the so-called 'Communist China Military Companies' list and will take the necessary countermeasures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The actions will also “greatly weaken all parties' confidence in the US capital market,” the statement said. The ministry did not offer details on what the measures might be. Under Trump, the U.S. has stepped up economic sanctions and travel bans against Chinese companies, government officials and Communist Party members, especially recently in Trump's last few weeks in office.

In December, the U.S. announced plans to limit visas for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their family members to one month, instead of 10 years. Chinese tech giant Huawei has been shut out of the US market and the U.S. has lobbied other countries to follow suit, albeit with mixed results.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air stays 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday. ...

I-League: Quarantine period making our team mentally stronger, says Indian Arrows coach

With the latest edition of the I-League set to kick off on January 9, several teams are on the verge of ending their seven-day room quarantine period in Kolkata. While staying put in a room all day is certainly a challenging prospect, the s...

Ten more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 10 more people in overnight raids for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrest...

Sonalika surpasses FY'20 sales to sell over 1 Lakh tractors in 9 months of FY'21, powers ahead with 3X growth at 33 percent

New Delhi India, January 2 ANINewsVoir In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest growing tractor brand in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021