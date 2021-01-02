Car bomb explodes in vegetable market in northern Syria - state media

Car bomb explodes in vegetable market in northern Syria - state mediaReuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:38 IST
A car bomb exploded in a vegetable market in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain with reports of several killed and wounded, the Syrian state news agency reported on Saturday.
There were no further details about casualties. Ras al-Ain lies on the Turkish-Syrian border in the north of Syria.
