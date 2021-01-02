Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car bomb explodes in vegetable market in northern Syria - state media

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:38 IST
Car bomb explodes in vegetable market in northern Syria - state media
Image Credit: Pixabay

A car bomb exploded in a vegetable market in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain with reports of several killed and wounded, the Syrian state news agency reported on Saturday.

There were no further details about casualties. Ras al-Ain lies on the Turkish-Syrian border in the north of Syria.

Also Read: Russia says reinforcing Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters have clashed with Kurdish forces

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly woman, two children killed as hut catches fire in Rajasthan

An elderly woman and two children died after a thatched hut caught fire in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Surnana village on Friday, Station House Officer, Lunkaransar police station, Ishwar...

Air stays 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday. ...

I-League: Quarantine period making our team mentally stronger, says Indian Arrows coach

With the latest edition of the I-League set to kick off on January 9, several teams are on the verge of ending their seven-day room quarantine period in Kolkata. While staying put in a room all day is certainly a challenging prospect, the s...

Ten more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 10 more people in overnight raids for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021