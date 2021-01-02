CDS Rawat visits forward bases along China border, says those fighting against Indian forces will be destroyed

Left Menu
New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI) Visiting the forward military bases along the China border on completion of one year as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said he was confident that those fighting the Indian defence forces would be destroyed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:29 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

General Rawat is visiting forward air bases in Eastern Sector including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

He interacted with Army, ITBP, and other forces' soldiers deployed in the area. He visited the forward most air-maintained post in Dibang Valley and Lohit Sector of Arunachal Pradesh and witnessed the high morale of Indian troops,

"Jawanon ka buland honsla dekh kar yakeen hota hain ki Bharatiya Sena se mukabla karne wale tut kar barbad ho jayenge (After seeing the high morale of troops, I am confident that those fighting the Indian defence forces will be destroyed)," the CDS remarked during the visit. He complimented soldiers for the innovative measures adopted to maintain effective surveillance and enhanced operational readiness. "Only Indian soldiers can remain vigilant under such challenging situations. They are ever willing to go well beyond the call of duty to safeguard the borders," General Rawat said.

"Nothing can deter the Indian Armed Forces on remaining steadfast in their call for duty," he added. The visit has come at a time when the Indian Army and Air Force are deployed on forward borders in Ladakh and northeast to tackle aggression of the Chinese Army. The forces of the two countries are deployed opposite each other in these areas.

The two countries are in a standoff since April-May this year after the Chinese aggression along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India and China have deployed close to 50,000 troops opposite each other. CDS Rawat played a key role in implementing the Indian forces' counter-measures in the Ladakh sector and elsewhere on the LAC. (ANI)

