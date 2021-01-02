Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine dry run held across India, Health Minister visits two Delhi hospitals to review mock drills

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday visited two mock vaccination sites in Delhi to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:06 IST
COVID-19 vaccine dry run held across India, Health Minister visits two Delhi hospitals to review mock drills
Union Health Minister Dr harsh Vardhan visits mock vaccination sites in Delhi (Photto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday visited two mock vaccination sites in Delhi to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine. The minister first visited the GTB Hospital in Shahdara and later an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Daryaganj.

The Health Ministry on Saturday conducted a nationwide mock drill at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism that has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination that is expected to begin soon. The minister later said in a tweet that details of how further 27 crore priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until July are being finalised.

"In 1st phase of COVID-19 vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that include one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers. Details of how further 27 crore priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised," he said. In his remarks, he warned the citizens against falling prey to rumours and disinformation campaigns regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and rubbished the rumours being propagated on social media which are raising doubts in the mind of the public regarding the vaccine side-effects.

The Minister urged the media to exercise caution and to behave responsibly and check all facts before publishing or broadcasting any reports. The minister expressed satisfaction at the preparations at the GTB Hospital.

"The entire exercise of the vaccination process is being systematically taken forward, including training of personnel for administering the vaccine. Detailed guidelines have been issued to multiple stakeholders after extensive deliberations, paying attention to each and every minute aspect," he said. Speaking on the preparedness for ensuring that the vaccine reaches even the remotest corner of the country, the minister said that the country's cold chain infrastructure has been sufficiently upgraded to ensure last-mile delivery and adequate supplies of syringes and other logistics have also been provided for. (ANI)

Also Read: Regulators looking into emergency use authorization sought by Pfizer for Covid-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India rehearses for massive coronavirus vaccination drive; Vardhan assures people on safety of vaccine

As India came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021