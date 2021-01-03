Fire at Noida shopping mall, none hurt

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a shopping mall in the commercial hub of Sector 18 in Noida on Sunday, officials said. The fire was reported around 1 pm and has been doused, they said.

''The fire broke out in the warehouse of DLF Mall of India which was soon doused by Fire Department. Nobody was injured in the incident,'' an official from local Sector 20 police station said. The cause of the fire and the damage to property were yet to be ascertained, the official said. Mall officials or representatives could not be reached immediately for comment.