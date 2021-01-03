Minor girl raped in UP

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Masauli police station area Saturday evening when the minor girl had gone to the fields to relieve herself, they said. After reaching home, the girl told her family members that she was sexually assaulted by a man, following which they approached police, a police officer said.

He said a case has been lodged on the complaint of the family members and hunt is on to nab the accused. The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.