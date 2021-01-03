Man killed by group of people in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Satender, a resident of Janta Colony in Shivaji Vihar. He was previously found involved in around eight cases, including that of robbery and thefts, they said.

The exact cause of quarrel that triggered the fight can be ascertained after nabbing the absconding suspects, police said. According to the police, Satender along with his friends Nitin and Manish had an altercation with Vicky on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Later, Vicky and his associates assaulted the victim with baseball bats. Satender was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

During enquiry, the victim's friends told the police that they were near Vicky's house when the quarrel erupted but when they started beating up Satender, they fled from the spot, the officer said. A case has been registered and the motive behind the incident is being ascertained, he said.

The suspect Vicky is also previously found involved in a case of gambling registered at Punjab Bagh police station in 2017. He along with his associates have been absconding and efforts are underway to nab them, the DCP said. The police are also looking for CCTV cameras in the vicinity to ascertain the routes taken by them while fleeing the spot.