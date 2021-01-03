BSF apprehends 15 infiltrators

Fifteen infiltrators, including 12 Bangladeshis, have been apprehended by the Border Security Force while they were trying to cross the international border in West Bengal, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday. Five persons, four Bangladeshis and one Indian national were apprehended on January 2 early morning at Ramnagar outpost in West Bengal's Nadia district, it said.

The rest - including eight Bangladeshis - were nabbed at other points along south Bengal frontier by BSF on the same day while either trying to enter this side or trying to cross over to Bangladesh. Seven Bangladeshis were handed over to BGB by BSF during flag meetings at different Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outposts as a goodwill gesture later on January 2, the statement added.