Maharashtra: Three parked cars set on fire in Nagpur

Three parked cars were set on fire by unidentified people in Imambada area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred on Saturday late night.

Police are analysing CCTV camera footage to identify the persons who set the SUVs ablaze. Police suspect the involvement of more than one persons in the incident, an officer said, adding that a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).