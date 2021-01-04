BRIEF-MGM Seeks To Buy Ladbrokes Owner Entain - WSJ

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Defending champion Carlos Sainz took the lead in the Dakar Rally car category after winning Sundays first proper stage in the Saudi Arabian desert ahead of Mini team mate Stephane Peterhansel.The Spaniard was eight seconds clear of Mr Dakar...
Militants ambushed buses traveling down a highway in central Syria late on Sunday, killing nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, state media reported. The ambush is the second this week to target buses traveling between government-cont...
At least nine Syrian army soldiers were killed on Sunday in an ambush on their bus on a main highway in the central Syrian desert in the second such incident in less than a week by suspected Islamic State militants, residents and defectors ...
The Cleveland Browns snapped the longest active playoff drought in the National Football League NFL on Sunday, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 to reach the postseason for the first time since 2002.Years of agony - including 12 strai...