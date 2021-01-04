Left Menu
India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,03,40,470, including 2,43,953 active cases and 99,46,867 recoveries.

As many as 214 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,649. Maharashtra reported 3,282 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 53,137 active cases in the state, the health department informed. So far, 18,36,999 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 49,666.

Kerala reported 4,600 new cases and 4,668 recoveries on Sunday. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 65,278. As many as 424 new coronavirus cases and 708 recoveries were reported in the national capital on Sunday, as per the Delhi Health Department.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,26,872, while the death toll stands at 10,585, including 14 on Sunday. There are currently 5,044 active cases in the national capital. With 7,35,978 samples tested for the coronavirus on Sunday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,56,35,761, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

On Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation to vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria clarified that approval of COVAXIN, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine is for an emergency situation and not emergency use authorisation which is given to Serum Institute of India's COVISHIELD. (ANI)

