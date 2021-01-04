Delhi court sends gangster Sukh Bhikhariwal to 8 days police custody

Left Menu
A Delhi court has sent a wanted gangster Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal to eight days police custody. He is believed to be a sympathiser of the Khalistani network.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:34 IST
Representative Image

A Delhi court has sent a wanted gangster Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal to eight days police custody. He is believed to be a sympathiser of the Khalistani network. Bhikhariwal was arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police from Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from Dubai last Thursday.

He was presented before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Sehloth on December 31. The magistrate has allowed Delhi Police to question him till January 7. Delhi Police has sought eight days of custody of accused Sukh Bhikhariwal.

"I have perused the case file and the records. It appears that the allegations are serious in nature and custody of the accused is required for interrogation," the court said. Defence Counsel of accused Sukh Bhikhariwal, advocate Prashant Prakash has opposed the police plea on the ground that investigation qua this accused was already underway and he said that confrontation with material available with police would not take much time, so custodial remand of 8 days is quite high.

A case has lodged under the various section dealing with forgery, criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Passport Act against the accused. Bhikhariwal was believed to be involved in targeted killings on the behest of Pakistan's ISI, sources said.

With his arrest, security agencies are claiming a big success as he is believed to be involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu in Punjab. He is believed to be a known sympathiser of the Khalistani network and has links with several top Khalistani terrorists. He hails from Punjab and is wanted by the state's police in connection with several cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had recently arrested five Khalistani terrorists. During the interrogation of these terrorists, the police had received specific intelligence about Sukh. (ANI)

