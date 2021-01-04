Left Menu
Cops arrest 3 officials over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block key highway

Meanwhile, the blockade by the victims families and friends in front of the Muradnagar Police Station led to a massive traffic jam with thousands of vehicles getting piled up on the key road during the morning rush hour.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Ghaziabad Police Monday arrested three municipal officials over the collapse of a roof at a crematorium here that claimed 24 lives, even as victims' kin blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway demanding higher compensation and government jobs for each grieving family.. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said that Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish were arrested this morning.

Teams are also conducting raids at possible hideouts of contractor Ajay Tyagi to arrest him, Raja said. Meanwhile, the blockade by the victims' families and friends in front of the Muradnagar Police Station led to a massive traffic jam with thousands of vehicles getting piled up on the key road during the morning rush hour. Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Muradnagar here collapsed on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each man killed..

