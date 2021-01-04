Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers' representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers' leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ongoing protest.

Earlier today Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that a total of 60 farmers have so far lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws. He further said that one farmer is dying every 16 hours and it is the responsibility of the government to give an answer. Ahead of talks with representatives of farm leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier said that he is hopeful that the two parties will find a positive solution regarding the issue.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.