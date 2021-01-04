Left Menu
Delhi riots: Court directs police to supply charge sheet to accused well within time

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar passed the directions after several accused in at least three cases related to the riots submitted that they have not received the charge sheet despite the courts orders.The court also issued notice to the investigating officers IOs concerned to explain as to why the copies of the charge sheets were not supplied to the accused through jail superintendent as directed.

Taking note of delays in trial of north-east Delhi riots cases, a court here has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to issue directions to investigating officers to supply copies of the charge sheets to the accused well within time. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar passed the directions after several accused in at least three cases related to the riots submitted that they have not received the charge sheet despite the court's orders.

The court also issued notice to the investigating officers (IOs) concerned to explain as to why the copies of the charge sheets were not supplied to the accused through jail superintendent as directed. It said the reply should be forwarded by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). "It has been noticed that the IOs of various cases are not supplying the copies to the accused persons despite directions of the court within time which is resulting in delay in committal of various cases to the sessions court for further proceedings in the matter. Therefore, copy of this order be sent to DCP, north-east to issue a direction to IOs in all the police stations to supply the copy of charge sheet to the accused persons well within time before next date of hearing.

"In the meantime, IO of the present case is directed to supply the copy of charge sheet to the accused through Jail Superintendent concerned before next date of hearing. He shall file the report of compliance in the court on next date of hearing," the court said in its order passed on December 24. The court has put up the matters for further hearing on January 7.

Communal violence had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

