Iranian state media says Revolutionary Guards seized vessel in Gulf

Iranian state media says Revolutionary Guards seized vessel in GulfReuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:22 IST
Iranian media reported on Monday that the country's elite Revolutionary Guards navy has seized a South Korean vessel "for polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals".
A South Korean-flagged tanker appears to have been seized by Iran and is now in Iranian territorial waters, two maritime security companies said on Monday.
