Police on Monday busted a drug smuggling gang, arrested one of its members and seized 181 kg of charas worth around Rs 2.25 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:14 IST
UP: Charas worth over Rs 2 cr seized in drung ring bust
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police on Monday busted a drug smuggling gang, arrested one of its members and seized 181 kg of charas worth around Rs 2.25 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said. The seizure was made after police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a truck and a car near Lank outpost on the Karnal-Meerut Highway, SP Sukirti Madhav told PTI.

During checking, five bags containing the drugs were found in the truck. Truck driver Vajid was arrested, police said. However, the car driver, Arvind, fled the scene, they said. The drugs were being smuggled from Nepal, the SP said.

The drug smuggling gang was active in Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the remaining accusedse. The SP announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the Kotwali police team for the seizure and the arrest. According to police, it is one of the biggest drug seizures in western UP.

