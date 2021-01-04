Farmers block traffic on Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road

Members of various farmer and labour organisations on Monday blocked the traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, protesting the registration of a case against some people who allegedly unloaded cow dung in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud’s residence a few days ago. Protesters demanded the withdrawal of the case, saying police had registered a ''false'' case.

The call for the protest was given by the Joint Kisan Morcha. The protesters, led by farmer leaders Gurpal Singh Mali, Satnam Singh Sahni and Kuldip Singh Raipur, staged a dharna in front of the district administrative complex and blocked the traffic on the road for over four hours.

The authorities concerned had to divert the traffic. They said the case was “politically motivated”. The protesters also raised slogans against the Union government for not accepting farmers' demands, including a repeal of the three farm laws.

Several persons were booked under different provisions, including Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC by police, they said. Some people, believed to be farmers, had unloaded a dung-laden trolley in front of the main gate of the residence of former Punjab minister Tikshan Sud in Hoshiarpur on Friday.