Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM hands over FD certificates to surrendered ULFA militants

The chief minister handed over the certificates while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Makum Police Station in Tinsukia district.Sonowal said that the state government has been working sincerely since 2016 to bring the disgruntled youths back to the mainstream and several thousand cadres of various insurgent outfits have shunned violence by laying down arms.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:42 IST
Assam CM hands over FD certificates to surrendered ULFA militants

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday handed over fixed deposit certificates of Rs four lakh each to 52 ULFA militants, who had surrendered in 2019, of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar district. The chief minister handed over the certificates while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Makum Police Station in Tinsukia district.

Sonowal said that the state government has been working sincerely since 2016 to bring the disgruntled youths back to the mainstream and several thousand cadres of various insurgent outfits have shunned violence by laying down arms. He also urged active members of militant organizations who are still in hiding to come to the mainstream and join the path of peace and progress.

He lauded the role of the police in realizing the state governments goal of making Assam a corruption free state. The chief minister handed over the certificates while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Makum Police Station in Tinsukia district under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOTRI) scheme.

The state government has embarked on a mission to modernize the police force and schemes like MOITRI are aimed at making the Assam Police smart, he said. The state government will develop the infrastructure of all the police stations in Assam with state of the art building which will foster better police-public relationship, Sonowal said.

He also underlined the state governments initiatives taken for building a state free from corruption, pollution, insurgency and illegal migration..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

HC issues notice to Delhi govt on PIL seeking to expedite bail review of undertrial prisoners

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice on a public interest litigation PIL seeking direction to the Undertrial Review Committee to expedite the review of bail under section 436A for undertrial prisoners. The plea sought a direction ...

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021