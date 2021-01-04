Assam CM hands over FD certificates to surrendered ULFA militants

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday handed over fixed deposit certificates of Rs four lakh each to 52 ULFA militants, who had surrendered in 2019, of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar district. The chief minister handed over the certificates while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Makum Police Station in Tinsukia district.

Sonowal said that the state government has been working sincerely since 2016 to bring the disgruntled youths back to the mainstream and several thousand cadres of various insurgent outfits have shunned violence by laying down arms. He also urged active members of militant organizations who are still in hiding to come to the mainstream and join the path of peace and progress.

He lauded the role of the police in realizing the state governments goal of making Assam a corruption free state. The chief minister handed over the certificates while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Makum Police Station in Tinsukia district under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOTRI) scheme.

The state government has embarked on a mission to modernize the police force and schemes like MOITRI are aimed at making the Assam Police smart, he said. The state government will develop the infrastructure of all the police stations in Assam with state of the art building which will foster better police-public relationship, Sonowal said.

He also underlined the state governments initiatives taken for building a state free from corruption, pollution, insurgency and illegal migration..