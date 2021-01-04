Four people wave saffron flag at Taj Mahal complex; held

Four people were arrested here on Monday after they waved saffron flags at the Taj Mahal complex, police said. The CISF personnel deployed at the historic place apprehended them after which they were handed over to police

Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said three people waved flags at the Taj Mahal complex under the leadership of right-wing leader Gaurav Thakur. Police have registered a case against them, he said.