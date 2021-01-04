Bikaner: Rs 12.50 lakh looted from bank at gunpoint

Bikaner, Jan 4 (PT) Two people allegedly robbed Rs 12.50 lakh from a bank at gunpoint in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Monday, police said. The accused also shot at the bank manager, who received injuries, police said. “The accused entered a branch of Rajasthan Marudhara Rural Bank in the Mukta Prasad colony and opened fire. They looted Rs 12.50 lakh in cash,” Naya Shahar police station in-charge Govind Singh Charan said.

He said the bank manager, who received bullet injuries, was admitted to the PBM government hospital and he is out of danger. Efforts are being made to identify the accused, who had worn masks, he added.