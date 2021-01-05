England: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown

England: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new national lockdownReuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 01:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus. "We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant," Johnson said in a televised address.
"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home."
