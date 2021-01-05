Left Menu
First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020

The US Supreme Court ruled in June that Trump violated federal law in how he ended the programme, but Chad Wolf, the acting Homeland Security secretary, said the administration wouldnt accept new applications and would grant renewals for one year instead two.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:23 IST
Over 170 new applicants have become the first individuals in several years to win approval to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for immigrants brought to the US as young people, the US government revealed in a court filing Monday. A report submitted by the Department of Homeland Security to Brooklyn federal court showed 171 new applications were approved from Nov 14 through the end of 2020 while 121 applications were denied and another 369 were rejected. In all, 2,713 initial applications were submitted.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis had ordered the federal government to post public notice that it would accept applications under terms in place before President Donald Trump ended DACA in 2017, saying it was unconstitutional. The US Supreme Court ruled in June that Trump violated federal law in how he ended the programme, but Chad Wolf, the acting Homeland Security secretary, said the administration wouldnt accept new applications and would grant renewals for one year instead two. DACA shields about 650,000 people from deportation and makes them eligible for work permits. The federal government did not appeal a November Garaufis order in which he said Wolf was in his position illegally. He ordered two-year renewals reinstated and required Homeland Security to report how many new applicants were rejected from June to Dec 4.

