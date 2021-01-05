Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man held for raping 3-year-old girl in Palghar

Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday when the 38-year- old accused barged into the victims hut at a village in Talasari taluka while she was sleeping with her mother.The accused allegedly kidnapped the child and took her to a nearby field where he raped her.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:11 IST
Maha: Man held for raping 3-year-old girl in Palghar

Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday when the 38-year- old accused barged into the victim's hut at a village in Talasari taluka while she was sleeping with her mother.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the child and took her to a nearby field where he raped her. He then abandoned the girl at the spot and fled, Talasari police station's inspector Ajay Vasave said. Later, the child's parents found her in the field and rushed her to a rural hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The police sought the help of a dog squad and traced the accused, who worked at a factory in the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman, on the basis of slippers which he left at the spot before running away, he said. The accused was arrested on Sunday and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections for rape and kidnapping, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was on Monday produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till January 6, the police said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus cluster brings new measures for China city

China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found. Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be he...

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

NBA tells teams that rules on mask-wearing will get tougher

The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games. That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released o...

Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided US defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021