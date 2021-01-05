Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for families of those killed in Muradnagar incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those who were killed in the Muradnagar roof collapse incident. He also stated that the National Security Act will be imposed against the accused.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:43 IST
UP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for families of those killed in Muradnagar incident
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those who were killed in the Muradnagar roof collapse incident. He also stated that the National Security Act will be imposed against the accused. 24 people were killed and at least 17 others were injured in the Muradnagar roof collapse incident.

"The losses will be recovered from the contractor. The Chief Minister has ordered to blacklist the contractor and provide houses to the family members of the deceased who were homeless, said Modi Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Aditya Prajapati said. "Action is being taken against anyone who is guilty. An interim report was sent now major investigation will be done. The investigation of the material used in the building will be tested," Prajapati said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the main Ajay Tyagi along with three more officials, including a junior engineer. The roof at the crematorium had collapsed on Sunday while the last rites of one Jai Ram, who had died a day earlier were being conducted. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit reached the spot and assisted in pulling out the dead and the injured from the debris.

Ghaziabad Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 304, 337, 338. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 birds found dead in Rajasthan's Baran

Amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states across the nation, more than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate ADM Mohammad Abu Bakr said, More than 50 birds including cro...

NIA files charge sheet against 3 for trafficking fake Indian currency from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN procured from Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday. The supplementary charge sh...

67 died of drug abuse in Mizoram in 2020: Official

At least 67 people, including six women, have died due to substance abuse in Mizoram in 2020 with heroin being the main killer drug, an official said on Tuesday. The state had reported 55 drug-related fatalities in 2019.All the 67 people, w...

Four migrants found dead on boat in Tenerife

Four migrants were found dead and three were treated for acute sunburn after their boat reached the Canary island of Tenerife on Tuesday, Spanish coastguards said. A total of 47 migrants were on the boat.The number of undocumented migrants ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021