Woman, two minor daughters found dead at home in Punjab's Sangrur

A 30-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found dead at their home in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Tuesday. Baljit Kaur was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Saron village on Monday evening, Sangrur Deputy Superintendent of Police Satpal Sharma said over the phone.

The bodies of her two daughters—Arshnoor Kaur (4) and Virasat Kaur (2)--were lying on a bed, said police. The bodies were first seen by the woman's husband after he returned from work, said police.

The bodies have been sent to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem, they added.