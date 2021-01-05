Five booked for bid to set family ablaze in UP's Rae Bareli

Five people have been booked for allegedly attempting to set a family ablaze over a land dispute in Rae Bareli’s Salon area, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the incident took place on January 2 when Ataganj village residents Devprakash Patel, his sons Devnath and Deendayal and daughter Durgadevi were sleeping in their thatched house.

The family members had a narrow escape from the rear door of their house, he added. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family, a case has been registered against village head Tahir, Rehan, Ali Ahmed, Imtiyaz and Dwarika Singh. Rehan, Ali Ahmed and Imtiyaz were arrested on Monday. The SP ruled out that the attack was linked to the family's conversion to Hinduism from Islam last year. So far, the incident can't be linked to what happened last year, the SP said.