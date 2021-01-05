Fake vehicle insurance racket busted in Hyderabad; 11 held

Police here have arrested 11 people who were allegedly involved in preparation and selling of fake vehicle insurance policies. They were arrested following a complaint by an Area Manager of a private Insurance company.

An insurance agent was among those nabbed, Cyberabad Commissioner ofPolice V C Sajjanar told reporters on Tuesday. During questioning, the gang members revealed they sold fake insurance policies to more than 2,000 people over the past two years, police said.

The racket came to light when a 'policy holder' approached an insurance firm for a claim, police said. As many as 1,125 fake vehicle insurance policies and stamps, Computer systems, printers and other documents related to fake policies were seized from the gang's possession.