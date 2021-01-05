Left Menu
No relief for migrant labourers or justice for farmers, says Congress leader Anand Sharma

As the nation approaches Republic Day, there is no relief for migrant labourers or justice for farmers protesting in the bitter cold, said Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:50 IST
Congress leader Anand Sharma (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the nation approaches Republic Day, there is no relief for migrant labourers or justice for farmers protesting in the bitter cold, said Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Tuesday. Sharma tweeted, "We are living in strange times. No relief for the migrant labour, no justice for India's farmers fighting for their rights in bitter cold, pouring rain, tear gas and braving lathis. As we approach Ganatantra Diwas, we need to reflect on the state of the republic."

Regarding the project for construction of Parliament building, the Congress leader said, "Saddened by the Supreme Court endorsement of the government 's misplaced priorities during pandemic and clearing the Central Vista project, a unnecessary and colossal waste of public money." "A grand building of brick and mortar does not strengthen Parliamentary democracy but only a healthy functioning parliament that upholds Constitution and defends citizen's rights," he said.

With concerns that the farm laws would weaken the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

