NHRC issues notice to UP govt over Muradnagar crematorium mishap

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking a detailed report over the collapse of a crematorium in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar, which led to 23 deaths.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking a detailed report over the collapse of a crematorium in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar, which led to 23 deaths. The NHRC in a statement said that the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

"The report must contain a review of all the crematoriums, burial grounds, and other such buildings, which are used by the general public for community activities in the State and maintained by the local administrative authorities. The authorities concerned must ensure proper maintenance of such places to avoid any untoward incidents in future posing danger to human lives," the statement said. The Commission has also noted, as reported in the media, that an FIR has been registered and some financial assistance has also been announced by the State government. It has asked the State Government, through its senior officers, about the present status of the investigation of the case as well as the health condition of the injured, the rights commission said.

"Issuing the notices the Commission has also observed that apparently, the contractor and department concerned have acted in a negligent manner leading to violation of the right to life of the victims. The incident is required to be investigated thoroughly so that the guilty could be adequately punished as per the provisions of the law," the statement further said. Taking note of the incident, the State Government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those who were killed in the Muradnagar roof collapse incident. He also stated that the National Security Act will be imposed against the accused. The roof at the crematorium had collapsed on Sunday while the last rites of one Jai Ram, who had died a day earlier were being conducted. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit reached the spot and assisted in pulling out the dead and the injured from the debris.

Ghaziabad Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 304, 337, 338. (ANI)

