Maha: 6 held for plan to recover Rs 5 lakh forcibly from man

Six people were arrested in Laturfor allegedly taking a contract from a man to recover 5 lakhfrom his relative, police said on Tuesday

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the six on Mondayfrom Nilanga and one of them, identified as Umar Shaikh, saidthe group had accepted money from one Umar Patel to recover Rs5 lakh from the latter's relative, a police official said

Five mobiles and sharp weapons have been seized fromthem, and efforts were on to nab Patel, he added.