Maha: 6 held for plan to recover Rs 5 lakh forcibly from man

Maha: 6 held for plan to recover Rs 5 lakh forcibly from manPTI | Latur | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:43 IST
Six people were arrested in Laturfor allegedly taking a contract from a man to recover 5 lakhfrom his relative, police said on Tuesday
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the six on Mondayfrom Nilanga and one of them, identified as Umar Shaikh, saidthe group had accepted money from one Umar Patel to recover Rs5 lakh from the latter's relative, a police official said
Five mobiles and sharp weapons have been seized fromthem, and efforts were on to nab Patel, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mondayfrom Nilanga
- Patel
- Umar Shaikh
- Umar Patel
- Laturfor
ALSO READ
Only 59 patients undergoing treatment at world's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID centre
Cricket-NZ's Santner takes Patel's spot in squad for Pakistan tests
AIFF extends term of its ExCo, Patel says he will not contest future elections
Officers' deputation sans state nod to hit federalism: Patel
BJP worker killed by police in Siliguri : Patel