New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

. DES56 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 Rajasthan records 397 fresh cases, 5 more deaths Jaipur With 397 fresh cases, Rajasthans COVID-19 tally went up to 3,10,675 on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,719 in the state with five more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:48 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. . DEL93 RJ-BIRD FLU Less infectious variant of bird flu detected in Rajasthan's Kota, Baran districts Jaipur: After bird flu was confirmed in samples of carcasses sent from Jhalawar, avian influenza subtype H5N8, which experts said is less infectious than H5N1 virus, has been detected in Rajasthan's Kota and Baran districts. .

DEL35 RJ-VACCINE-GEHLOT Gehlot seeks PM Modi's intervention in COVID-19 vaccine row Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the exchange of remarks between the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech over their COVID-19 vaccines is “unfortunate”, and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. . DES34 RJ-LD TRANSFERS In major rejig, Rajasthan govt transfers 288 officers Jaipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 288 officers, including 77 from the IAS and IPS cadre. .

DES24 RJ-ELEPHANT-AMBER FORT Union Forest Ministry’s panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort Jaipur: A central government ministry’s panel has recommended the withdrawal of elephant rides at the iconic Amber Fort here in a phased manner and to replace it with electric or battery-operated vehicles. . DES56 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Rajasthan records 397 fresh cases, 5 more deaths Jaipur: With 397 fresh cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally went up to 3,10,675 on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,719 in the state with five more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. .

DEL92 NCR-LD COLLAPSE Crematorium roof collapse: NSA to be slapped against accused; NHRC seeks report within 4 weeks Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday told officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act over the roof collapse in Ghaziabad that killed 24 people as the NHRC sought a report from the state government over the incident. . LGD8 CH HC RELIANCE Telecom tower damage: HC issues notice to Punjab, Centre on Reliance Jio plea Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a plea filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seeking action against ''miscreants'' damaging its telecom infrastsructure and forcibly closing its stores in the state. .

LGD6 UKD-HC-SHIVALIK High court issues notices to Centre, Uttarakhand govt on denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve Nainital (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government and the state wildlife board over a decision to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve. . DES37 HP-VIRUS-NIGHT CURFEW COVID-19: HP govt decides not to extend night curfew in four districts Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices and not to extend the night curfew imposed in four districts of the state, an official spokesman said. .

DES55 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 259 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Tuesday reported four more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 2,927 even as 259 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,63,571, a health bulletin showed. . DES5 JK-SNOW Air, road links with Kashmir Valley cut off for second day Srinagar: Kashmir was cut off from rest of the country for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road remained closed, while air traffic was suspended due to snowfall across the valley..

