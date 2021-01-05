Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli security guard kills alleged Palestinian attacker

The Israeli military said Tuesday an Israeli security officer shot and killed a Palestinian man who allegedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank. In recent years, Palestinians, usually acting on their own, have attempted to carry out dozens of stabbings, shootings and car rammings aimed at security forces and Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:17 IST
Israeli security guard kills alleged Palestinian attacker
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Israeli military said Tuesday an Israeli security officer shot and killed a Palestinian man who allegedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank. In a statement, the army said the officer spotted the man approaching an intersection and together with an Israeli soldier fired warning shots into the air.

It said the suspect threw a knife at the security officer, who then shot the Palestinian. The army said the alleged attacker was pronounced dead. There was no security camera footage released after the incident. AP TV footage taken after the shooting showed a covered body on the ground. In recent years, Palestinians, usually acting on their own, have attempted to carry out dozens of stabbings, shootings and car rammings aimed at security forces and Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Palestinians and human rights groups accuse Israel of often using excessive force and in some cases, killing people who were not involved in attacks.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-League sells naming rights to four re-aligned divisions

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its four divisions for the first time. The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were o...

COVID-19 vaccine dry run done in Noida

The dry run for the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination was done at six places in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, officials said. The mock drill for the vaccination was carried out at the Super Speciality Paediatric...

Sports News Roudup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002; Washington won't allow fans for wild-card game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Motor racing-Australian Grand Prix schedule under discussion -govt spokesmanAustralian Grand Prix organisers and officials are discussing the schedule for the race with Formula One manage...

Entities making large payments to quote LEI from April 1

Entities making transactions of Rs 50 crore and above using the Reserve Bank-run centralised payment systems RTGS and NEFT will have to quote the 20-digit unique Legal Entity Identifier from April 1 this year. The Legal Entity Identifier LE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021