Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three held for opening fire, vandalising shop in Delhi’s Ranhola

They also fired in the air to create panic in the market and vandalised the shop with a hammer, the police said quoting the complainant.Three persons involved in the incident, including two juveniles, were nabbed from Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday, said Rakesh Paweriya, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:06 IST
Three held for opening fire, vandalising shop in Delhi’s Ranhola

A 22-year-old man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly opening fire and vandalising a bakery shop in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on New Year's eve, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Rahul Ahlawat and his two juvenile accomplices, have been nabbed in connection with the incident, they said.

Rakesh Yadav, the owner of the bakery shop, filed a complaint with the police that on January 1 four persons came to his shop to purchase a cake, police said. All the cakes were sold off by that time, they created a ruckus and started beating up the shop owner. They also fired in the air to create panic in the market and vandalised the shop with a hammer, the police said quoting the complainant.

Three persons involved in the incident, including two juveniles, were nabbed from Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday, said Rakesh Paweriya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). ''During interrogation, the trio admitted their involvement in the crime and one of the juveniles admitted that he fired in the air while Rahul and his another juvenile accomplice had beaten up the shopkeeper and vandalised the shop,'' he said.

The country-made pistol used during the incident is said to be with their fourth associate, Saurabh, who is still at large, police said, adding efforts are on to nab him as well..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British women's charities fear losing Tampon Tax 'lifeline'

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains decision to scrap taxes on period products may also spell the end of a state-run charity fund financed with the proceeds - depriving vulnerable women and girls of a lifeline,...

NHL-League sells naming rights to four re-aligned divisions

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its four divisions for the first time. The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were o...

4-year-old girl allegedly get bullet wound due to practice firing at PAC camp

A four-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood of a provincial armed constabulary firing practice range here on Tuesday allegedly suffered a gunshot wound during practice firing at the camp. The girls father Vijendra Singh of Bijauri vill...

COVID-19 vaccine dry run done in Noida

The dry run for the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination was done at six places in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, officials said. The mock drill for the vaccination was carried out at the Super Speciality Paediatric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021