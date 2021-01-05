U'khand on alert for bird flu

Left Menu
With bird flu knocking at the doors of neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh, an alert has also been sounded in Uttarakhand. A large number of migratory birds flock to Uttarakhand from Central Asia during winter and stay here till March.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

With bird flu knocking at the doors of neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh, an alert has also been sounded in Uttarakhand. Though no bird death has been reported so far from the state, all forest divisions have been asked to be on the alert and vigilant, Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag said on Tuesday.

Officials have been asked to keep an eye on Asan Conservation Reserve, Jhilmil Lake, Nanak Sagar dam and other water bodies and barrages, he said. A large number of migratory birds flock to Uttarakhand from Central Asia during winter and stay here till March.

