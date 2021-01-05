Left Menu
Development News Edition

No more tea in Mantralaya corridors; tray service launched

The tray service will remain operational from 9.30 am and 10.30 am and from 3 pm to 4 pm, it said.There is no change in the current schedule of Mantralaya canteen and its services, the order stated..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:32 IST
No more tea in Mantralaya corridors; tray service launched

Scenes of people sipping tea standing in corridors of the state secretariat here will now become a thing of the past as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday introduced ''tray service'' for staffers and visitors and restricted hours for serving the aromatic beverage. Tea will be served via tray service to officials as well as visitors and for a restricted period during the day at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state government, in south Mumbai, said an official order.

This means tea will brought in trays to the table or workplace of administrative staff members, including officers, and visitors coming to meet them at the seven-storey building. Scenes of people enjoying tea while standing in corridors of the high-security building adversely impact the image of the state, the government resolution said.

This also did not go well with rules of discipline required in a government office, the order said. The tray service will remain operational from 9.30 am and 10.30 am and from 3 pm to 4 pm, it said.

There is no change in the current schedule of Mantralaya canteen and its services, the order stated..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Odishas COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,30,690 as 198 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,887, a health department official said. The state also registered recovery of 27...

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source o...

BBC to provide biggest education offering as England begins new lockdown

The BBC said on Tuesday it would be providing its biggest education offer in its history as England and Scotland entered new lockdowns, which will see most children out of school. On Monday, England said most students would have to learn re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021