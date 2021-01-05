Left Menu
Development News Edition

Utterly irresponsible: Pralhad Joshi slams Tharoor for suggesting cancellation of Republic Day festivities

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for suggesting that Republic day celebrations should be cancelled as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was the chief guest of the event, has called off his visit to India due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:02 IST
Utterly irresponsible: Pralhad Joshi slams Tharoor for suggesting cancellation of Republic Day festivities
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for suggesting that Republic day celebrations should be cancelled as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was the chief guest of the event, has called off his visit to India due to COVID-19.

The Minister termed Tharoor's remark "utterly irresponsible". "It is the most irresponsible statement by Shashi Tharoor, let Congress reply on it. Republic Day is the most inspiring day. Unfortunate that he has tweeted this. Shashi Tharoor pokes his nose in every issue," Joshi told ANI.

He informed that all the necessary precautions will be taken keeping the pandemic situation in mind and that the Defence Ministry is working on logistics to have safe festivities on Republic Day. His statement comes in response to a tweet by Tharoor in which he suggested cancelling Republic Day festivities stating that getting crowds to cheer the parade, as usual, would be irresponsible in the view of COVID-19.

"Now that Boris Johnson's visit to India this month has been cancelled due to the #COVIDSecondWave and we do not have a Chief Guest on #RepublicDay, why not go one step farther and cancel the festivities altogether? Getting crowds to cheer the parade, as usual, would be irresponsible," Tharoor tweeted. Joshi called out the Opposition for its "hypocrisy".

Recalling the latest criticism from Congress and other opposition parties for not convening the Parliament's winter session, the Minister said, "In private, they asked us to go for the budget session directly and later criticised us for not convening the winter session. This is the kind of opposition we have." He further hailed the Supreme Court's decision to clear the Central Vista project.

"The mentality of the Congress is that it not do anything during its time to create history. They have not taken any dynamic decision and there was policy paralysis. We need a good Parliament building because of space constraint and we are giving a huge amount of rent for offices, we need a new building," he said. "Few people went to court and congress boycotted foundation laying ceremony. In opposing Prime Minister Modi-led government, they oppose good works done by Modi for the country. It is intellectual bankruptcy of Congress. The top court has upheld our vision and argument for it," the Minister added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Odishas COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,30,690 as 198 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,887, a health department official said. The state also registered recovery of 27...

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source o...

BBC to provide biggest education offering as England begins new lockdown

The BBC said on Tuesday it would be providing its biggest education offer in its history as England and Scotland entered new lockdowns, which will see most children out of school. On Monday, England said most students would have to learn re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021