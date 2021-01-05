Left Menu
Azad writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeks early parliament session

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking early convening of Parliament session.

05-01-2021
Azad writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeks early parliament session
Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking early convening of Parliament session. According to sources, the Congress leader said the session should be "called at the earliest" as "important issues have to be discussed".

The monsoon session of parliament was curtailed due to COVID-19, the winter session was not held. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said last month that the government is prepared for a debate on all issues and it would be appropriate to have a full-fledged budget session. (ANI)

