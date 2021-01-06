Left Menu
Two brothers held for theft in UP

Burglars had sneaked into a house in posh Omex colony in Vrindavan on Saturday and decamped with valuables and cash. They had tied a house inmate with a rope and applied tape on her mouth to prevent her from raising alarm, police said.Police said they also recovered a 315-bore pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle from the accused.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:13 IST
Two brothers were arrested in connection with a theft at a posh colony in Vrindavan here, police said on Tuesday. Dharmendra Mishra and Lokendra Mishra, natives of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and presently living in Jhansi, were identified through CCTV footage and apprehended Monday evening, they said.

“All looted articles, including ornaments and cash, worth Rs 8 lakh have been recovered,” SSP Gaurav Grover said. Burglars had sneaked into a house in posh Omex colony in Vrindavan on Saturday and decamped with valuables and cash. They had tied a house inmate with a rope and applied tape on her mouth to prevent her from raising alarm, police said.

Police said they also recovered a 315-bore pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle from the accused..

