Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings pleads not guilty on all counts

The police shooting of Blake on Aug. 23, captured on cellphone video, drew a mix of civil rights demonstrators, anarchists and right-wing militias to the streets of Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people about 40 miles (65 km) south of Milwaukee. Officer Rusten Sheskey shot at Blake's back seven times from close range as Blake opened the door of his car, striking him four times and paralyzing him from the waist down.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 02:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings pleads not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August, pleaded not guilty to all counts in an appearance by video in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, which occurred on Aug. 25 at a demonstration that followed the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer days earlier. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Rittenhouse appeared at the brief virtual arraignment in an office seated next to his lawyer, Mark Richards, wearing a blue button down shirt, a tie and a black mask because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jury selection for Rittenhouse's trial in Kenosha is scheduled to begin on March 29. The teenager was freed in November after his attorneys posted his $2 million bond. The source of the money was unclear, but his attorneys had led a drive to raise the funds from donations.

Rittenhouse's lawyers have said Rittenhouse acted in self defense when he opened fire with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle at the protest. The police shooting of Blake on Aug. 23, captured on cellphone video, drew a mix of civil rights demonstrators, anarchists and right-wing militias to the streets of Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people about 40 miles (65 km) south of Milwaukee.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot at Blake's back seven times from close range as Blake opened the door of his car, striking him four times and paralyzing him from the waist down. Officials said there was a knife inside Blake's car. Blake's lawyer, Ben Crump, disputed that there was a knife in the car and said Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women when he was shot in front of three of his sons, aged 3, 5 and 8.

Prosecutors are expected to decide whether to charge Sheskey this week.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treasury's Mnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham to tell her he disagrees with the NYSEs decision to reverse course on delistings of three Chinese telecoms firms, a source familiar with the m...

World Bank sees growth flagging in Bolsonaro's 'broke' Brazil

Brazils economy is likely to grow 3 in 2021 and less next year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as stimulus fades and the country struggles to recover output lost in the pandemic.The World Banks forecast for Brazils 2021 gross domestic prod...

Colombia brings back lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise

As the holiday season winds down, Colombia is experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections that has prompted several cities to impose curfews and stay at home measures that had not been implemented for months. In the capital city of ...

Venezuela Socialist Party and opposition seat rival parliaments after disputed vote

Venezuelas ruling Socialist Party on Tuesday inaugurated a parliament controlled by allies of President Nicolas Maduro, while the opposition seated a rival committee of legislators in a virtual session, following disputed elections on Dec. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021