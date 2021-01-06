Bengaluru rape, murder accused arrested in Goa

The crime branch of Goa Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man from Canacona in Goa, who is a rape and murder accused wanted by Bengaluru Police. According to police, the accused person has been identified as Praveena who escaped to Goa.

Acting on the information, Crime Branch formed a team of three led by PIs Filomena, Satish and Anant to track the accused. The accused was arrested in Canacona, where a team of Crime Branch and Canacona Police Station led by PI Filomena Costa laid a trap while he was attempting to cross the border.

The arrested accused was then handed over to Bengaluru Police for further investigation. (ANI)