Taiwan says 'shocked' by latest crackdown in Hong Kong

Taiwan says 'shocked' by latest crackdown in Hong KongReuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:00 IST
Taiwan's government said on Wednesday it was "shocked" at the latest arrests of democracy activists in Hong Kong and that the city has changed from the "pearl of the orient" to "purgatory of the orient".
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that if Hong Kong's democracy and freedom continue to decline and it affects its status as an international financial centre, it will not benefit mainland China at all.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong's
- Hong Kong