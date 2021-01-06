China says to take necessary measures to safeguard rights of app firms banned by U.S.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular news briefing. Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, the White House said, escalating tensions with Beijing two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:13 IST
China said on Wednesday it would take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of companies, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order banning U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular news briefing.
Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, the White House said, escalating tensions with Beijing two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. (Reporting By Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Alipay
- Beijing
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Jacqueline Wong
- Hua Chunying
ALSO READ
GRAPHIC-U.S. loses one life every 33 seconds to COVID-19 in deadliest week so far
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at U.S. Treasury -Senator Wyden
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at U.S. Treasury -Senator Wyden
U.S. Congress moves closer to COVID-19 relief as House passes funding measure
U.S. House passes $892 billion coronavirus relief package; Senate to vote