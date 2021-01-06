Left Menu
DRI seizes cannabis worth over Rs 3cr in C'garh; five held

A truck from Andhra Pradesh carrying the contraband was intercepted near capital Raipur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when it was heading to Maharashtra, it said.On the basis of specific intelligence, officers of the DRIs Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh units intercepted the truck with Andhra Pradesh registration number near Raipur, The truck was carrying 1,534 kg of ganja cannabis, valued at Rs 3.07 crore, which was concealed under organic fertilisers, a release issued by the DRI stated.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:03 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 1.5 kg of cannabis, worth over Rs 3 crore, and arrested five persons in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Wednesday. A truck from Andhra Pradesh carrying the contraband was intercepted near capital Raipur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when it was heading to Maharashtra, it said.

''On the basis of specific intelligence, officers of the DRI's Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh units intercepted the truck with Andhra Pradesh registration number near Raipur, The truck was carrying 1,534 kg of ganja (cannabis), valued at Rs 3.07 crore, which was concealed under organic fertilisers,'' a release issued by the DRI stated. ''The truck was coming from Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh and was being escorted by a pilot car. The consignment was being taken to Rahta in Maharashtra,'' it said.

At least five members of the cartel have been arrested and further investigation is underway, it was stated. In the current financial year (2020-21), the DRI's Indore zonal unit has so far seized 5,842 kg of cannabis and arrested 21 people, while in the previous fiscal (2019-20), 5,672 kg of the contraband was seized with 16 arrests, the release stated.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

