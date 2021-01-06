Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching: Court to decide on bail pleas of 90 accused on Jan 16

District judge S B Bahalkar on Wednesday heard arguments presented by special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde and defence counsels Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil appearing for the arrested accused in a dozen bail pleas.Maneshinde in his submission told the court that the applicants before the court were present at the scene, but they had no active part in the crime.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:19 IST
Palghar lynching: Court to decide on bail pleas of 90 accused on Jan 16

The Thane special court will decide on the bail applications of 90 accused in the Palghar mob lynching case, in which two sadhus and their driver were killed, on January 16. District judge S B Bahalkar on Wednesday heard arguments presented by special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde and defence counsels Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil appearing for the arrested accused in a dozen bail pleas.

Maneshinde in his submission told the court that the applicants before the court were present at the scene, but they had no active part in the crime. Of the total 165 accused lodged in jail, 90 have sought bail and the court will decide on their pleas on January 16, defence counsel Adhikari said.

Earlier, the court granted bail to 105 accused and rejected the pleas of 36, stating that their role in the crime had been proven and hence, they did not deserve bail. The defence counsels told the court that the applicants had no role to play in the incident and the police had arrested them on mere suspicion and based their mobile tower location.

The accused also questioned the validity of three FIRs being registered for the same incident. On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus - Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140 km north of Mumbai.

The brutal attack took place amid rumours that child- lifters were roaming in the area amid the lockdown..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Organic BPS announces Second Purpose Roundtable to discuss the role of Higher Purpose in Business

KOCHI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- In a New World Order where the new generation displays strong inclinations towards brands with a stand, where employees stick to empathetic organisations and investors prefer ESG compliant companies,...

UK PM Johnson: No reason to think any new strain of virus is vaccine resistant

There is no reason to think that any new strain of the coronavirus is resistant to vaccines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.He made the comment in parliament when asked for an update on government efforts to test vac...

theLotter.com reports 200% growth in online lotteries in December

theLotter expands operations in several countriesLONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- theLotter.com, which has been enabling online access to lotteries from around the world since 2002, reports significant growth during the holiday season and...

Two policemen held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

A circle officer and a constable were arrested on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthans Alwar district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said. Circle Officer Sapat Khan through constable Aslam Khan had demande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021