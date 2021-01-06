Ireland plans to distribute 10,000 Moderna vaccine doses per week - deputy PM

Ireland plans to distribute 10,000 Moderna vaccine doses per week - deputy PMReuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:05 IST
Ireland plans to vaccinate around 10,000 people per week with the Moderna vaccine, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said in a Twitter post on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator gave the vaccine the green light.
The government's current schedule is to vaccinate 135,000 people by the end of February with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for use in the country.
