Govt made online classrooms accessible through 'Har Ghar Pathshala': Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur celebrated his birthday by virtually interacting with students in the state and said that the initiative 'Har Ghar Pathshala' has been launched for ensuring online classes to benefit the students.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur celebrated his birthday by virtually interacting with students in the state and said that the initiative 'Har Ghar Pathshala' has been launched for ensuring online classes to benefit the students. "The student must take the examination as a process of evaluating himself and not as a burden", stated Jairam Thakur while interacting with the students through video conferencing.

Chief Minister said that examinations were a process of excelling in academics and a way that helps in the evaluation and assessment of the students' progression. He said that this pressure brings along with it stress, anxiety and fear in the students. "The major reason for the stress of the examination was because of the notion that attaining good marks is the only way to judge a student. In order to beat the stress of the examination, the student needs to be prepared for it from beforehand", he said.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the students were future of the State and Nation. "I urge the students to work with dedication and hard work to make their dreams come true. I urge the students to always respect their parents and teachers as they were the real architect of their life and career. There was no shortcut to success. I advise the students to remain more careful during the pandemic", Thakur added.

Chief Minister said that the COVID pandemic has adversely affected the very way of our lifestyle. "The State Government took several initiatives to ensure that the studies of students do not suffer due to pandemic. There is no substitute of offline classes, but online classes proved a boon to the students during this period. This has not only saved the students from exposure but also provided them the opportunity to learn with the help of new technology", the release added.

Chief Minister said the State Government has started 'Har Ghar Pathshala' for ensuring online classes to benefit the students. He said that optimum use of Doordarshan was also ensured to teach the students. Jai Ram Thakur thanked the students for their good wishes on his birthday. He said the State Education Department would seriously consider all suggestions of the students to make Himachal Pradesh a most progressive State of the country which was only possible due to quality education. He also said the Prime Minister has effectively guided the nation in these testing times and thanked the scientists of the country for bring out a vaccine for this virus.

As many as two thousand students from different schools of the State participated online in this interactive session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

