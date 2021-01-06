Mumbai: Teen girl commits suicide by jumping off high-rise

A 16-year-old girl allegedly jumped to death from the 10th floor of a high-rise in suburban Khar here, police said on Wednesday. The victim had allegedly sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp before jumping off the building situated on 16th Road in Khar (west), on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, while no suicide note was recovered from her home or her belongings, the official said. The deceased was a student, who belonged to a family of businessmen, senior inspector Gajanan Kandule of Khar police station said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this regard and a probe is underway, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)