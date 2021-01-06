Germany: China must uphold arrested Hong Kong politicians' rights

The arrest of more than 50 people with links to Hong Kong's opposition confirms Germany's fears that China is using its national security law to repress critics and curtail freedom in the city, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"China is deviating further from the commitments it made to Hong Kongers and the international community," he said. "We call on the Chinese government to live up to its obligations with respect to Hong Kong and uphold the rule of law commitments that are enshrined in its Basic Law."

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists earlier on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.

