Boy chasing kite mowed down by train

A 12-year-old boy has been moweddown by a train in Koradi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra whilehe was chasing a kite, police said on Wednesday

The incident occurred on Tuesday noon when EntaSolanki was chasing a kite without realising that he wascrossing the railway tracks when he was knocked down by apassing train, an official said

The deceased used to live under an over-bridge near aslum area in the locality.

