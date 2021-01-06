Boy chasing kite mowed down by train

Boy chasing kite mowed down by trainPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:07 IST
A 12-year-old boy has been moweddown by a train in Koradi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra whilehe was chasing a kite, police said on Wednesday
The incident occurred on Tuesday noon when EntaSolanki was chasing a kite without realising that he wascrossing the railway tracks when he was knocked down by apassing train, an official said
The deceased used to live under an over-bridge near aslum area in the locality.
